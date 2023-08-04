The US non-agricultural employment population saw an increase of 187,000 in July after seasonal adjustment, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%, down from the previous value of 3.60% and below the expected 3.60%.

According to Odaily Planet Daily, the nonfarm payroll employment in the United States grew by 187,000 in July following seasonal adjustments. This figure is slightly lower than the previous value of 209,000 and below the anticipated 200,000. July's unemployment rate decreased to 3.5%, down from the previous month's 3.60% and beating expectations of 3.60%. As a result, the US dollar index DXY experienced a 30-point drop in the short term, currently sitting at 102.34.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the number of new nonfarm jobs in May was revised downwards from 306,000 to 281,000, while June's figures were adjusted from 209,000 to 185,000. Consequently, the total number of new jobs added in May and June was 49,000 lower than prior to the revisions.

