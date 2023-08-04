Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance, has announced its investment in four top-performing projects from the sixth season of its Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program, an accelerator focused on growing the BNB Chain ecosystem.

The investments include AltLayer, KiloEx, Kinza, and Sleepless AI, which span across various sectors such as DeFi, infrastructure, and Web3 gaming. This move demonstrates Binance Labs' commitment to incubating and supporting high-potential projects building the foundations for a sustainable ecosystem that enables scalability and increased user adoption within the Web3 space.

Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs, commented on the investments, stating, "At Binance Labs, our vision is to empower and back early-stage founders who are committed to building long-term innovative projects. Through the MVB Program, we identified four high-performing projects for investment across various sectors. We look forward to seeing these projects’ continued growth and positive contribution to the wider Web3 ecosystem.”

Further details about the projects:

1. AltLayer: An open and decentralized protocol that allows developers to launch application-tailored rollups with its no-code Rollups-as-a-Service dashboard, built on top of its core network, Beacon Layer.

2. KiloEx: A next-generation user-friendly perpetual DEX focused on risk management and capital efficiency, offering lightning-fast trades and an intuitive trading experience.

3. Kinza: A groundbreaking decentralized finance platform aiming to revolutionize the DeFi ecosystem by integrating comprehensive financial services into its offering.

4. Sleepless AI: A pioneering artificial intelligence research lab developing cutting-edge AI solutions for various applications such as data analysis, automation, and more.

Binance Labs' active support for these projects showcases its dedication to nurturing innovative founders and fostering growth and further adoption within the Web3 industry.