The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of the Sultanate of Oman has published a consultation paper outlining regulatory and licensing requirements for virtual assets and their service providers.

Foresight News reports that the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of the Sultanate of Oman, which oversees capital markets and insurance financial markets, has released a consultation document focused on the regulatory framework for virtual assets. The proposed framework includes regulatory and licensing requirements for virtual asset service providers (VASPs), as well as proposals concerning corporate governance, risk management, and virtual asset issuance.

The release of this consultation document demonstrates the increasing attention given to the virtual asset space by regulatory authorities worldwide. Oman's move to establish clear guidelines for the industry reflects its intention to create a supportive environment for virtual assets and VASPs. As the consultation process moves forward, stakeholders are expected to contribute to the development of a comprehensive and effective regulatory framework to foster growth and instill confidence in Oman's virtual asset market.