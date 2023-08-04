On-chain data suggests that Curve's founder, Michael Egorov, has sold 3.75 million CRV tokens through OTC and subsequently repaid a debt of $1.5 million in USDT on the Aave V2 platform.

While the reasons behind these financial moves remain uncertain, they demonstrate the continued market activity and interest in the Curve ecosystem. It also highlights the use of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms like Aave for lending and borrowing purposes in the crypto space. The sale of CRV tokens and the subsequent repayment of debt signify the ongoing management of personal investments in the rapidly changing DeFi landscape.

