A significant number of Bitcoin and Ethereum options contracts are set to expire on August 4, with a combined notional value of $930 million, potentially affecting market conditions.

According to Wu Blockchain, options data reveals that on August 4, 18,000 Bitcoin (BTC) options are set to expire, equivalent to a notional value of $530 million. The options have a Put Call Ratio of 0.38 and a max pain point of $29,500. Simultaneously, 217,000 Ethereum (ETH) options are expiring, with a notional value of $400 million, a Put Call Ratio of 0.69, and a max pain point of $1,850.

The large number of options expiring could impact both BTC and ETH markets, as investors and traders decide whether to close, roll over, or let their positions expire. The expirations could bring increased volatility and significant price movements in the short-term, as the market adjusts to these changes. Investors and traders should monitor the market closely for any price fluctuations as these options contracts come to their end.



