Odaily Planet Daily News recently reported data from Aptos Explorer, highlighting the growth and activity on the Aptos mainnet. The total number of transactions on the network has reached 209,040,759, surpassing the 200 million milestone. In addition, the number of active pledges is nearing 900 million, demonstrating the significant interest and support within the Aptos ecosystem. The network also boasts 110 active validators, further showcasing its expansion and stability.

This noteworthy growth signifies the increasing adoption and usage of the Aptos blockchain by developers and users alike. The continued increase in transactions, pledges, and validators underlines the growing confidence in Aptos as a robust and secure platform for decentralized applications and digital assets.

