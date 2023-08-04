UK-based fintech firm Revolut announces that it will suspend its cryptocurrency services in the United States due to regulatory challenges and market uncertainties, starting from September 2, 2023.

According to Decrypt, Revolut, the popular fintech firm based in the United Kingdom, has decided to suspend its cryptocurrency services for its customers in the United States. This decision comes amid the ever-changing regulatory environment and uncertainties surrounding the U.S. crypto market. Starting from September 2, 2023, customers in the U.S. will no longer have access to place buy orders for cryptocurrencies on the Revolut platform.

A spokesperson from Revolut informed Decrypt that the company is "actively pursuing alternative means of providing access to crypto products" with hopes of reintroducing these services to the U.S. in the future. Following the initial suspension, a broader restriction will be put into place on October 3, 2023. Starting from this date, U.S. customers will no longer be able to buy, sell, or hold any cryptocurrencies on the Revolut platform.

Revolut emailed all of its U.S. crypto customers to notify them of the upcoming changes. The company expressed its regret and acknowledged the disappointment these suspensions may cause. The decision was made in collaboration with Revolut's U.S. banking partner due to the evolving regulatory environment.

