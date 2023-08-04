Binance Pay is now integrated with YesStyle, offering customers a new way to purchase makeup, cosmetics, and products from over 300 beauty brands available on the platform.

Binance Pay, the payment platform provided by Binance, has announced its integration with YesStyle, a leading online marketplace for makeup, cosmetics, and beauty products. Customers can now use Binance Pay to purchase items from over 300 beauty brands available on YesStyle, making it even more convenient to buy their favorite products.

The partnership with YesStyle is another significant step for Binance Pay's expansion into various industries and markets, providing users with convenient, seamless, and secure payment options.

