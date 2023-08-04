The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) takes action against TheDebtBox and 17 defendants accused of a $50 million fraudulent scheme involving the sale of unregistered "node licenses" to US investors.

According to Cryptopolitan, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stepped in to address an alleged $50 million fraudulent scheme involving TheDebtBox and 17 other defendants. The case revolves around the sale of unregistered "node licenses" to investors in the United States.

Details surrounding the investigation and the identities of the 17 defendants remain undisclosed at this time. However, the SEC's intervention signifies their determination to protect investors and maintain the integrity of the securities market, as well as the strict enforcement of their regulations.