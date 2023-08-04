Following a hacking incident, Eralend reports that they are now 90% ready to restart their lending agreement platform.

Eralend, a lending agreement platform that suffered a hacking incident a few days ago, announced via Twitter that 90% of the necessary work to restart the platform has been completed. After the hack on July 25, Eralend suspended the lending function across all pools as a precautionary measure to prevent further impact. The latest update indicates that the platform is close to resolving the issues caused by the hacking event and resuming normal operations.

