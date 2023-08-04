Base chain DEX LeetSwap clears up misinformation regarding a fake airdrop announcement and provides an update on withdrawal applications and the status of the exchange.

LeetSwap has issued a statement via Twitter dispelling false information about an alleged airdrop spread by someone impersonating the official platform. The company emphasized that no airdrops have been announced, and users should rely only on official channels and websites for accurate information.

LeetSwap is currently reviewing applications to withdraw liquidity and calculating the amounts for each rescued pool. Despite withdrawing 400 ETH and resuming trading, LeetSwap has clarified that it does not mean the DEX is fully operational. The move is intended to offer users an opportunity to sell any tokens they still hold. The platform has warned users against buying tokens, as the DEX's liquidity might be exploited by hackers and the contract code cannot be altered or repaired.



