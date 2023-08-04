Trader Joe, a decentralized exchange featuring centralized liquidity market making, extends its reach by launching on the Ethereum mainnet.

Trader Joe, a decentralized exchange that supports centralized liquidity market making, has successfully been deployed on the Ethereum mainnet. In addition to its recent deployment, Trader Joe has previously launched on several other networks, including Avalanche, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain. This expanded presence demonstrates the growing role of decentralized exchanges in the crypto ecosystem, providing users with increased access and more diverse trading options.

