Binance Research recently released a report on Telegram Bots, revealing they have facilitated a cumulative transaction volume exceeding $190 million. The bots set a new record of $10 million in single-day transaction volume on July 23. Telegram Bots have also generated a total revenue of more than $28.7 million. The study emphasizes the growing interest in using Telegram Bots for various crypto-related functions, as users continue seeking user-friendly and innovative ways to engage with the market.