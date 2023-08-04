The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -1.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,078 and $29,433 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,214, up by 0.37%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include YGG, ASR, and MC, up by 29%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Oman's Capital Markets Authority Releases Consultation Paper on Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework
Polygon Accuses Matter Labs of Copying Code Without Attribution
Surge in USDT Selling Causes Imbalance in Key Stablecoin Exchange Pools
Bank of Russia Introduces Digital Ruble Logo and Commission Fees Starting in 2025
Binance Leads in Spot Trading Volume Despite Centralized Exchanges' Overall Decrease in July
Sam Bankman-Fried Could Face Jail as DOJ Pushes for Incarceration
Bitwise Submits Two Futures ETF Applications Related to Bitcoin and Ethereum
TheBlock and CoinDesk Deny Stake Sale Rumors Amid Claims of Alameda-Related Debt Repayment
Market movers:
ETH: $1838.61 (+0.30%)
BNB: $242.3 (+1.30%)
XRP: $0.6622 (-0.29%)
DOGE: $0.07433 (+1.47%)
ADA: $0.2939 (-0.27%)
SOL: $22.98 (+1.28%)
TRX: $0.07772 (+1.55%)
MATIC: $0.668 (-0.86%)
LTC: $83.09 (-3.35%)
DOT: $4.999 (-0.44%)