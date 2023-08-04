The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -1.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,078 and $29,433 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,214, up by 0.37%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include YGG, ASR, and MC, up by 29%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1838.61 (+0.30%)

  • BNB: $242.3 (+1.30%)

  • XRP: $0.6622 (-0.29%)

  • DOGE: $0.07433 (+1.47%)

  • ADA: $0.2939 (-0.27%)

  • SOL: $22.98 (+1.28%)

  • TRX: $0.07772 (+1.55%)

  • MATIC: $0.668 (-0.86%)

  • LTC: $83.09 (-3.35%)

  • DOT: $4.999 (-0.44%)

Top gainers on Binance: