The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -1.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,078 and $29,433 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,214, up by 0.37%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include YGG, ASR, and MC, up by 29%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: