The Bank of Canada (BOC) has reported a decline in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ownership in the country during 2022, attributing the decrease to challenging market conditions and strict regulations.

According to CoinTelegraph, A recent BOC study revealed a drop in cryptocurrency adoption in Canada last year, as shown in their annual Bitcoin Omnibus Survey (BTCOS). By August 2022, Bitcoin ownership had declined to 9%, with a slight recovery to 10% by the end of the year. The report states that investors did not shift from Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies since ownership of altcoins also decreased.

The primary motivation for Canadians interested in Bitcoin is for investment purposes, as over one-third of the 4,996 respondents in the BOC survey indicated. The study also highlighted that Dogecoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin were the most popular altcoins among Canadians.

The BOC pointed to ecosystem collapses, regulatory challenges, and price depreciation as significant factors contributing to the decline in crypto ownership. However, the combination of the government's efforts to offer regulatory clarity and a more stable market may lead to an eventual increase in cryptocurrency adoption within the region.