The House of Representatives has taken a significant step forward in providing much-needed regulatory clarity for the US cryptocurrency industry. Several bills that address crypto regulation have advanced, with strong bipartisan support shown in the process.

According to Forbes report, House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-NC) and fellow committee members, along with Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson (R-PA), have provided vital leadership on cryptocurrency policy. The Financial Services Committee voted to send numerous bills to the full House, three of which contain policies aimed at clarifying and improving the regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry.

These policy changes aim to foster innovation and competition in US financial markets, which have fallen behind in crypto policy. A majority of House members from both parties support the approach suggested by Cato Institute associates, which involves classifying tokens as securities or commodities based on the decentralization of their operating networks.

Another essential aspect of the legislative proposal includes providing pathways for lawfully registering certain crypto exchanges and clarifying the Securities and Exchange Commission's authority over digital securities and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission's authority over digital commodities.

Among the passing bills is the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, aimed at promoting experimentation in stablecoin development and clarifying jurisdictional issues. The controversial Keep Your Coins Act focuses on protecting users' rights to self-custody their crypto assets in private wallets. While there has been some opposition, these efforts demonstrate progress in fixing the long-standing regulatory challenge within the cryptocurrency industry.