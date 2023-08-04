The TRON network has officially passed the voting request for Proposition 89, which enables the TVM PUSH0 instruction and achieves compatibility with Ethereum's EIP-3855 upgrade.

According to an official announcement, the TRON network has now activated the TVM PUSH0 instruction, following a passed voting request for Proposition 89. Consequently, TRON is now officially compatible with Ethereum's EIP-3855 upgrade.

The enactment of Proposition 89 is expected to bring numerous benefits to community developers and users, both technically and economically. These benefits include the reduction of contract code size and minimizing the risk of contract exploitation. This proposal's approval ensures TRON and Ethereum's compatibility at the virtual machine level while lowering the cost of using TRON smart contracts in the future. The enhanced compatibility between the two networks aims to foster innovation and ease project development for those working with both Ethereum and TRON.

