According to Dune Analytics data on August 4, the Linea main network has recorded 20,862 ETH in deposits, 176,628 transactions and 127,775 interactive addresses.

Linea, the Ethereum Layer 2 solution developed by ConsenSys, opened access to the Alpha version of its mainnet for the entire community on July 18, as previously reported by BlockBeats. The recent data shows that the platform demonstrates substantial growth in terms of ETH deposits, transactions, and user interaction.

The increase in deposits and interactive addresses highlights the growing interest in Linea's Layer 2 solution which addresses scalability, transaction throughput, and gas fee problems faced by the users of the Ethereum network. The continued adoption of Layer 2 solutions like Linea is expected to enhance overall user experience in the Ethereum ecosystem.