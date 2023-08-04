The Uniswap community has voted in support of a proposal to deploy Uniswap V3 to the ConsenSys zkEVM network, Linea, with the proposal currently pending.

According to the Block Beats News, having passed its heat check vote, the Uniswap V3 contract has already been deployed on Linea. With the successful on-chain vote, the amendment to the v3deployments.uniswap.eth subdomain will be approved, and the deployment on Linea will be officially recognized as a canonical V3 deployment. Uniswap Labs has subsequently been assigned the responsibility of handling front-end integration updates and adding Linea to the automated router.

This integration aims to further expand Uniswap's reach in the DeFi ecosystem and bring enhanced liquidity and trading opportunities to users on the Linea chain.

