According to Odaily Planet Daily News, the ApeCoin community is currently voting on the AIP-295 proposal, which would require users to hold a minimum of 1 ApeCoin to participate in voting on community decisions. Voting on the proposal will be open until August 10, with the current support rate being 100%.

