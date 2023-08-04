The Bank of Russia has unveiled the official logo and future commission fee rates for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, the digital ruble.

On August 3, according to CoinTelegraph, the Bank of Russia revealed the corporate identity and logo of the digital ruble, featuring an international ruble symbol within a circle. The logo comes in four primary color combinations, including red (Pantone Red 032C) and white or black and white.

The Bank also announced that commission fees for the digital ruble would take effect in 2025. Until the end of 2024, all services will be free of charge; however, starting in 2025, business-to-business (B2B) transactions will cost 15 rubles ($0.16) each, while individuals will pay 0.3% of the transaction amount when transferring to commercial accounts and 0.2% when paying for public services.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the digital ruble bill into law on July 24, with the CBDC scheduled to launch on August 1, 2023, beginning with a pilot phase involving thirteen local banks. The Bank of Russia will operate the digital ruble infrastructure as the main provider, with the currency serving as a payment and transfer method alongside cash and non-cash rubles.

Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Olga Skorobogatova anticipates that the regulator won't see mass adoption of the digital ruble in Russia until 2025 or 2027. Meanwhile, private digital currencies remain largely unregulated in the country, as Russian lawmakers continue to delay cryptocurrency legislation.