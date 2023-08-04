Binance dominated the spot trading market in July, with a trading volume of $208 billion, despite an overall 12.0% decline in spot and derivatives transactions on centralized exchanges (CEX), which totaled $2.36 trillion for the month.

CCData's exchange report reveals that Upbit followed Binance as the second-largest exchange with a considerable 42.3% increase in spot trading volume at $29.8 billion. The decrease in combined volume marks the lowest recorded monthly performance this year for CEX.

In contrast, CCData data reported a 24% increase in CME cryptocurrency options trading volume to $940 million, breaking a four-month decline. Bitcoin options volume experienced a 16.6% rise to $734 million, while Ethereum options volume significantly surged by 60% to $207 million. CME's futures volume, however, dropped by 17.6% to $39.1 billion, along with a 17.0% decrease in total derivatives volume (futures and options) to $40.1 billion.

Per CCData's report, the uptick in CME Bitcoin options trading volume may indicate that institutions are using options to hedge their positions due to ongoing market uncertainties.

