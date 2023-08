MistTrack monitoring has reported that the suspected attacker responsible for the JPEG'd incident has returned 6,106.75 ETH.

As previously reported, on July 30, JPEG'd announced that its pETH-ETH Curve pool had been attacked while other NFT and treasury assets remained unharmed. The organization also confirmed that its contracts were secure and had not been hacked. The return of 6,106.75 ETH by the suspected attacker comes as a positive development for the platform and its stakeholders.