Binance announces the addition of XEM as a new borrowable asset on Cross Margin, introducing a new trading pair: XEM/USDTIn a recent update, Binance has announced the inclusion of XEM (NEM’s native token) as a new borrowable asset on its Cross Margin platform. This introduction aims to provide traders with more options for leveraging their positions on the Binance exchange.

To accommodate this addition, a new Cross Margin trading pair, XEM/USDT, has been launched, allowing users to trade XEM against Tether (USDT). This development is expected to result in increased liquidity and trading opportunities for both XEM and the larger Binance ecosystem.

