The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a temporary asset freeze and restraining order against Utah-based Digital Licensing Inc, operating as “DEBT Box”, accusing it of a $50 million fraudulent crypto scheme.

DEBT Box, a blockchain mining software firm, has come under fire from the SEC for allegedly lying to investors about its involvement in crypto mining and its "node licenses." On August 3, the SEC announced that it had obtained a temporary asset freeze, restraining order, and other emergency relief measures against Digital Licensing Inc. The enforcement action includes the company's four principals - Jason Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Schad Brannon, and Roydon Nelson - as well as 13 other defendants.

The SEC alleges that the firm has been selling unregistered securities since March 2021 in the form of "node licenses." DEBT Box claims that these licenses are related to a decentralized eco-friendly blockchain system where crypto meets commodities, offering daily rewards through apparently linked projects spanning real estate, commodities, agriculture, and technology. The SEC contends that the company falsely claimed the "nodes" would generate crypto tokens through mining and that revenue-generating businesses would increase token values, leading to massive gains for investors.

In the wake of the SEC action, DEBT Box's native token, DEBT, has seen a 52% drop in value. Tracy Combs, director of the SEC’s Salt Lake Regional Office, stated that the node licenses were merely a sham meant to obscure the company's control over the tokens' total supply.

The SEC is seeking permanent injunctions, return of ill-gotten gains, and civil penalties against DEBT Box and its principals.

