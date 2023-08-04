ARK Invest's "Bitcoin Monthly" earnings report highlights key trends, including a bullish reversal, holding behavior, and potential future impact from a Fed rate hike.

ARK Invest has released its "Bitcoin Monthly" earnings report, revealing insight into current trends and future prospects for Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market. Some highlights from the report include:

1. Bitcoin remains supported at the short-term holder cost basis and 200w MA, facing resistance at the real-line adjusted realized price.

2. Bitcoin Coin 90d volatility is at levels not seen since 2017, suggesting potential expansion in the coming weeks to months.

3. Signs of miner capitulation in July point to a potential bullish reversal, with the active coins to dormant coins ratio indicating similar holding behavior as in Q4 2020.

4. ARK Invest's short-term holder profit-loss ratio stands close to 1, suggesting speculators are at breakeven levels, often associated with bullish reversals after short-term corrections in bullish environments.

5. Binance's BNB token faces consolidation at key support levels amid continued SEC and DOJ pressure, with a break below the $210 mark potentially spelling trouble.

6. As monetary policy operates with lags of 12-18 months, the full impact of a 22x Fed rate hike remains to be seen.

The report provides valuable information for investors considering cryptocurrency market trends and factors influencing the trajectory of Bitcoin and other digital assets.