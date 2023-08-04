Sei Network has revealed on Twitter that its mainnet is ready, boasting a fully global and physically decentralized networked system for enhanced robustness and resilience.

According to a recent update from ChainCatcher, the Sei Network announced on Twitter that their mainnet is now ready for use. The company emphasized that for a blockchain to truly be resilient and robust, it must be decentralized. Sei Network's Atlantic-2 testnet has achieved the fastest block finalization times of any blockchain, even with validator nodes spread across 12 countries on three continents.

