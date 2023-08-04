Binance has announced the addition of new loanable assets and collateral assets to its Flexible Loan and VIP Loan offerings, expanding the range of options for users.

On August 4, 2023, Binance introduced new loanable and collateral assets to its Flexible Loan and VIP Loan services. The added assets for each service are as follows:

Flexible Loan:

- New Loanable Assets: AUCTION, PYR, ILV, KNC, YGG, GAS, CELO, IRIS

- New Collateral Assets: SHIB, COMP, IOTA, RLC, HOT, ENJ, THETA, IOST

VIP Loan:

- New Loanable Assets: NKN, FARM, DIA, YGG, OGN, ACA