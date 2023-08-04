Binance Options is set to upgrade its WebSocket server on August 7, 2023, at 02:00 (UTC), resulting in performance and stability improvements. The scheduled system upgrade is expected to take about 20 minutes.

During the 20-minute upgrade period, users may experience disconnection from the Binance Options WebSocket server, impacting their ability to access account information and market data. Any API users affected can reestablish their connection to the Binance Options WebSocket server, while users utilizing the user interface can regain access by refreshing the page.

It is important to note that options trading will not be affected during the course of the system upgrade.



