Ethereum core developers have postponed the release of Devnet #8 until the new 4788 specification is implemented, focusing on deployment plans and the audit/formal verification process.

In a recent Ethereum core developer executive meeting on Discord, Odaily Planet Daily News reported a summary provided by Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko. As part of the meeting's outcome, developers agreed to continue using regular contracts with system-written transactions, instead of precompiled ones. Key action points from the meeting include:

1. Agreement on a deployment plan (either as part of a fork or manually before a fork)

2. Agreement on the first contract implementation for use with Spec 4788

3. Initiation of the audit/formal verification process upon developer agreement

Furthermore, developers decided to delay Devnet #8's release until the new 4788 specification is implemented. Additional updates regarding other specifications, such as EIP-6780 and the Engine API, were also discussed.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) development team launched a development network with 2.1 million validators, featuring a distribution of clients similar to the main network. The team plans to work with client teams to address and fix issues related to finalization and block gossip before the Holonsky launch, which will have around 1.5 million validators.

Developers also introduced and discussed two account abstraction EIP proposals—EIP 5806 and 7377—and provided updates on Verkle by Guillaume Ballet and Josh Rudolf. As a result of these decisions, Ethereum core developers are working towards ensuring a solid foundation for their upcoming network developments.



