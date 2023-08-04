FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is facing potential incarceration amidst an ongoing legal battle, as the Department of Justice (DOJ) argues for his detainment pending trial on accusations of massive financial fraud.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, the legal team of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, is under fire as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) presented a second filing to argue for his detainment pending trial. The filing is part of an ongoing legal dispute, with the DOJ accusing the former FTX CEO of massive financial fraud. The accusations include the sharing of ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison's diary with the New York Times, which Bankman-Fried's defense did not deny during a court hearing.

The DOJ's latest filing states that Bankman-Fried went much further than simply making a "fair comment" by sharing the diary. They argue that his actions went beyond exercising a constitutional right to speak to the press, and were instead covert steps to discredit a trial witness and taint the jury pool.

The DOJ's first filing last Friday highlighted Bankman-Fried's conduct, such as his use of a VPN to watch the Super Bowl (according to his defense), reaching out to FTX.US General Counsel Ryne Miller, and sharing Ellison's diary with the Times. They argue that these actions indicate his repeated attempts to corruptly influence witnesses.

Bankman-Fried's defense has claimed that the government is mischaracterizing his actions to paint him in a negative light. However, the DOJ suggests that the defense team is mischaracterizing his actions in turn. According to the DOJ, Bankman-Fried had initially set up Signal groups to delete messages after a week and may have let the New York Times know about Ellison's diary before sharing it with them.

Southern District of New York Judge Lewis Kaplan is overseeing the case and may schedule another hearing to discuss the filings. Kenneth White, a former federal prosecutor, has previously stated that the DOJ would need to convince the judge that Bankman-Fried represents a danger to the community, with harassing or intimidating a witness being one cause for concern.