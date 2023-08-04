Bitwise has applied for two ETFs focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum, increasing the number of Ethereum futures ETF applications received by the SEC to 12.

According to Block Beats News, Bitwise's recent submission of two futures ETF applications is making headlines, as the asset management firm aims to add "Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF" and "Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF" to its offerings. This move comes amidst growing interest in cryptocurrency-related ETFs, with other companies, such as Proshares, also submitting applications to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted that the SEC has now received a total of 12 applications for Ethereum futures ETFs. Previously, Proshares and Bitwise submitted three "Bitcoin and Ethereum"-related futures ETF applications, including Proshares' "Bitcoin & Ether Strategy ETF" and "Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF", along with Bitwise's own proposal.

The increasing number of cryptocurrency-focused ETF applications signals a strong interest from the financial sector in integrating digital assets within traditional investment instruments. As the SEC reviews these applications, market participants eagerly await the regulator's decision and the potential impact on the crypto market.