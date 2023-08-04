Hope.money, a distributed stablecoin project, has announced a brand upgrade and introduced a new logo, aiming to embody its mission of building a complete ecosystem around the HOPE token and connecting DeFi, CeFi, and TradFi.

The distributed stablecoin project, Hope.money, recently unveiled a brand upgrade along with a fresh new logo design. The updated branding aims to clearly and concisely convey the project's development blueprint, which aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem centered around the distributed stablecoin HOPE. This ecosystem will serve as a bridge infrastructure linking DeFi, CeFi, and TradFi. In addition to the HOPE token, the LT token logo has also seen an upgrade.

Hope.money has already launched the AMM-based HopeSwap protocol, while its decentralized lending protocol, HopeLend, is currently in public beta testing and soon scheduled for mainnet launch. This brand upgrade is expected to further strengthen the project's presence in the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance.

