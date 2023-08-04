Creator platform Patreon has temporarily halted payments to creators due to issues with its Payoneer payment system, which falsely flagged an unusually high number of payments as fraudulent.

According to CoinDesk, Patreon, a popular creator platform, has suspended payments to creators after discovering problems with its Payoneer payment system. The issues resulted in a higher than normal number of customer payments being inaccurately flagged as fraudulent by banks. Patreon issued a statement apologizing for any inconvenience caused to creators and assured them that the platform is working with partners to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

This suspension of payments highlights the challenges that can arise when using third-party payment processors and the potential impact on creators who rely on such platforms for their income. As Patreon works to fix the issue, creators and patrons alike will be watching closely to see how quickly a resolution can be reached.