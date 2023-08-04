Chain analyst ZachXBT has identified Twitter user Milkyway (@milkyway16eth) as the likely BALD deployer, with the account indicating that it is run by a DeFi Farmer and a Ponzi speculator.

ZachXBT, a prominent chain analyst, has reportedly identified the BALD deployer through on-chain monitoring. The Twitter user Milkyway (@milkyway16eth) is thought to be the individual behind the BALD deployment. Currently set to private status, Milkyway's profile claims that they are a DeFi Farmer and Ponzi speculator.

Moreover, Mike McDonald (@MikeMcDonald89) mentioned in a tweet that Milkyway had paid him $50,000 through the address 0xF3a…F50c for his win at the 2021 World Chess Championship. Analysis of transactions involving this address reveals that 0xF3a...F50c has transferred a total of 14.83 million USDC and 400 cbETH to the BALD deployer address (0xcc...6389), and the BALD deployer address then transferred a total of 24 million USDC and 400 cbETH back to 0xF3a...F50c.

This discovery highlights the power of on-chain analysis for uncovering key players in the cryptocurrency and DeFi ecosystem.