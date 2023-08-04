Lookonchain monitoring recently observed a transfer of 127 million SAND (about $51.32 million) from The Sandbox wallet, with Token Unlocks data revealing 3.3255 SAND (approximately $134.4 million) set to be unlocked in 10 days.

Blockchain monitoring platform Lookonchain has reported a significant transfer of 127 million SAND, worth approximately $51.32 million, from The Sandbox wallet just 6 hours ago. This comes as Token Unlocks data shows that 3.3255 SAND, valued at around $134.4 million, is scheduled to be unlocked in 10 days, representing 16.16% of the circulating supply.

The considerable transfer and upcoming token unlocks highlight notable movement within The Sandbox ecosystem, which could potentially lead to more market activity and perhaps affect the value of the SAND token. As the token unlocks approach, the market response could provide further insight into the impact of such events on the SAND ecosystem.