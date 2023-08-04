Data analysis by 21.Co chain analyst Tom Wan indicates that the 11th largest BTC holder address may belong to Tether, based on a significant increase in the company's BTC balance.

According to Tom Wan, a chain data analyst at 21Shares parent company 21.Co, Tether's BTC balance has increased by $176 million since the previous quarter, bringing its estimated holdings to 55,022 BTC. Tether's balance last quarter was approximately $1.5 billion, equivalent to 53,490 BTC.

Wan identified a wallet address (bc1qjas) that matches Tether's quarterly holdings, with its BTC balance increasing consistently every quarter. As of March 30, the wallet held 534.9 million BTC, and by June 30, the balance reached 55,020 BTC.

If Tether stores all its bitcoins in one address, the bc1qjas address is the most likely candidate for being Tether's wallet. It is currently the 11th largest BTC holder.