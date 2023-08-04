Solend, a lending protocol on the Solana network, recently announced the launch of margin trading and a reward points program with an initial reward pool of 100,000 SLND for its users.

Solana lending protocol Solend has introduced margin trading and a reward points program aimed at enhancing user experience and incentivizing participation. The reward points program features a minimum reward pool for Solend points, with Season 1 rewards starting at 100,000 SLND.

Users can earn points through various activities, such as depositing and lending in the main pool, margin trading, and contributing to the community. Soon, there will be an addition of 10 million points per day allocated proportionally to supply and borrowings.

This new offering by Solend demonstrates the platform's focus on expanding its features, encouraging users to engage with the lending protocol, and further establishing its presence in the Solana ecosystem.

