Web3 multi-chain infrastructure Dmail Network announces support for the Starknet network, marking 11 public chains now supported; the move comes with NFT airdrops for Starknet users and potential token rewards for sending emails through Starknet.

Dmail Network, a prominent Web3 multi-chain infrastructure, recently announced its support for the Starknet network, bringing the total number of public chains supported by Dmail to 11. To celebrate the announcement, Dmail is airdropping 8-11 NFT domain names to Starknet network users, who can then log in to Mint. Furthermore, users sending emails through the Starknet network will earn 100 points and have a chance at receiving Starknet Token airdrops.

This development comes shortly after Dmail's announcement that their user base now surpasses one million and the number of independently held addresses exceeds 800,000. These milestones demonstrate Dmail Network's dedication to enhancing user experiences and expanding Web3 technology within the blockchain ecosystem.



