According to Decrypt, the Ethereum metaverse game, The Sandbox, has announced the release of 3,000 officially licensed Elvis Presley NFT avatars, aiming to celebrate the late musician's legacy. Developed in association with the Elvis Presley Legacy Council, the avatars feature distinct outfits and hairstyles from Presley's historic career, along with unique emotes inspired by his signature dance moves.

Minted on the Ethereum scaling network Polygon, the NFT avatars will be playable in The Sandbox's future multiplayer experiences and unlock upcoming content in the metaverse. The public sale for the Elvis avatars is scheduled to begin on August 9, following a 24-hour exclusive purchase window for existing Sandbox NFT holders and allowlist registrants.

Each avatar will cost 100 SAND (approximately $41) and be split across four rarity levels. Avatar holders will gain governance and voting rights for the Elvis Legacy Council DAO, helping decide future actions around Presley's digital expansion.