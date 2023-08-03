Circle Internet Financial has teamed up with Junior Achievement (JA) of Northern California to introduce a financial literacy curriculum for high school students in the Bay Area, NFTgators reports. The program aims to educate students about Bitcoin, blockchain, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and prepare them for economic success. JA of Northern California will also oversee the Circle Scholar award program, which will grant twenty $5,000 scholarships to students completing the Digital Financial Literacy Curriculum between 2023 and 2025. This initiative is part of a growing trend in launching literacy curriculums to teach learners about blockchain technology.