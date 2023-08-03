According to Cointelegraph, Futureverse co-founders Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald have announced the launch of a new $50 million venture fund and studio called Born Ready. The fund aims to invest in emerging technology ventures that have collaboration potential with Futureverse or the metaverse blockchain, The Root Network. Born Ready has already invested in companies such as FCTRY Lab, Power'd Digital, Polemos, and Walker Labs.

Senderoff and McDonald have previous experience in the venture fund space, with Senderoff having founded Raised in Space and McDonald co-founding and managing NetX Fund. Born Ready also intends to introduce an accelerator program in the future.

Futureverse previously raised $54 million in a Series A round to fund the development of The Root Network, a blockchain focused on creating metaverse decentralized applications. While Web3 and crypto venture capital funding has decreased 79% YoY to $779 million in June, Born Ready remains dedicated to investing in the emerging technology sector.