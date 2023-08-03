Polygon Zero, an Ethereum scaling solution, has accused Matter Labs, the firm behind zkSync rollup, of copying part of Polygon's open-source code without providing proper attribution, CoinDesk reports. In a blog post, Polygon claimed that Matter Labs' recently released proving system, Boojum, included some source code copy-pasted from Polygon's Plonky2 software library without the original copyrights or clear attribution.

The post states that copying source code without attribution and making misleading claims is against the open-source ethos and harms the ecosystem.Polygon and Matter Labs are competitors in the development of zero-knowledge rollups, layer 2 blockchains designed to offload traffic from layer 1 Ethereum chains to offer cheaper and faster transactions for users. It is not the first time tensions have arisen between the two projects as they compete for users and investors in the Ethereum layer 2 ecosystem.

Matter Labs has yet to respond to Polygon's allegations