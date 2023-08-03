According to CoinDesk, Crypto traders have been selling Tether's USDT in significant numbers on Curve Finance and Uniswap decentralized exchanges, causing imbalances in the key stablecoin pools. These imbalances suggest a preference among investors for holding DAI or USDC over USDT. In the Curve 3pool, consisting of USDT, USDC, and DAI stablecoins, the USDT balance rose to 62%, while USDC and DAI each made up approximately 19% of the assets. Similarly, in the USDT-USDC trading pool on Uniswap, the USDT balance reached $105.4 million, compared to $6.5 million for USDC.

USDT's price has been trading below its $1 peg, dropping as low as 99.76 cents due to the selling pressure. The reason for the increase in sales remains uncertain. Historically, such imbalances in stablecoin pools have indicated market distress and a widespread desire to divest from a particular asset, as occurred during Terra's collapse in May 2022 and the Silicon Valley Bank crisis that impacted USDC issuer Circle in March.