Metaverse platform The Sandbox has announced the implementation of Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for its staking processes, Cryptotelegraph reports. As of August 3, only verified users will be able to deposit native SAND tokens and claim staking rewards. Meanwhile, unverified users will be limited to withdrawing their staked SAND without the ability to deposit further.

The decision to add KYC verification aims to enhance user security and compliance within the platform. According to blockchain analytics firm Messari, 123 million SAND, equivalent to 6.7% of the token's circulating supply, is currently staked by users. The Sandbox developers aim to ensure users' accounts are verified before they can participate in staking or claim earnings.