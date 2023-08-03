According to Bloomberg, a wave of Ether-futures ETF applications has re-emerged, with several issuers, including VanEck, Roundhill, and Volatility Shares, filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The renewed interest in Ether-futures ETFs comes amid continued optimism surrounding BlackRock's spot-Bitcoin ETF filing.

This resurgence in Ether-futures ETF filings highlights the growing confidence in the crypto market and a desire to capitalize on the expanding possibilities within the space. Some companies, such as Bitwise, previously withdrew their applications for similar funds in mid-May but are now rejoining the fray as the industry gains momentum.