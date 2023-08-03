Decrypt reports that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is transitioning away from its meme coin roots by launching an innovative identity protocol that focuses on integrating Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) across all SHIB platform applications, elevating its reputation in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Developers are working closely with the SHIB community to prioritize SSI integration, ensuring users can efficiently manage their digital identity and maintain absolute control over their accounts and personal data. The identity protocol is expected to enhance security and reduce the influence of third-party providers.

The planned integration also extends to Shibarium, SHIB's upcoming layer-2 network built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users engaging with the Shiba Inu ecosystem will benefit from an improved experience while interacting with websites, services, and applications using their digital wallets.

This leap into Self-Sovereign Identity showcases SHIB's ambition to become a prominent player in the world of DeFi, moving beyond its meme coin status into a more substantial digital asset market position.

