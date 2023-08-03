Cointelegraph reports that UNIBOT's token price experienced a significant 400% increase in July, reaching an all-time high of $199.90 on July 28, despite the unfavorable trend in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. However, the token witnessed a 44% decline from its peak by August 3, raising concerns about the sustainability of its growth.

Despite recent fluctuations, UNIBOT maintains a dominant 72.3% market share in the decentralized Telegram bots for trading on DEXs sector. A low PE ratio supports the token's price, and Nansen's analysis reveals diverse ownership, with long-term holders taking profits and smart money showing increased interest in revenue sharing.

The token's price may continue to rise if the UNIBOT project consistently demonstrates utility and real yield generation from its token. It is important to note that this information is meant for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.