Whale Alert, the popular blockchain monitoring service, reported the burning of 99,163,916 USDC (equivalent to $99,170,164) at the USDC Treasury. The event marks a significant decrease in the circulating supply of the stablecoin, which is pegged to the US dollar.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Whale Alert Reports Burning of 99.16 Million USDC
2023-08-03 16:58
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top