According to Bitcoin News, Elon Musk is reportedly seeking collaboration with a financial-data giant to establish a trading hub within his ambitious "X" project. Details regarding the project remain scarce at the moment, but this development signals Musk's continued interest in the intersection of finance and technology. Further information is expected to emerge as the project progresses and partnerships are solidified.
Elon Musk Pursues Financial-Data Giant for Trading Hub Project
2023-08-03 16:55
